Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the airline’s stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.24.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 172,869 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 44,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

