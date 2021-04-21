Solitude Financial Services Has $439,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in AT&T were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in AT&T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 20.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $213.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.