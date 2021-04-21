Solitude Financial Services Has $1.18 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Solitude Financial Services decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 1.0% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 138,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 69,240 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Citigroup by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

