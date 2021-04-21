Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of SLNO opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $87.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.71. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 74.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 1,150,141 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 85,880 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

