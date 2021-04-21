SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.82

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.82 and traded as high as C$27.75. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$27.30, with a volume of 382,206 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNC. CIBC lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.23.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a PE ratio of -4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.82.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.9500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

