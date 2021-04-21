Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow Sells 9,060 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $562,444.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,137.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Snap stock opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

