SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Issues Earnings Results

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%.

NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,428. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $340.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on SMBK. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

