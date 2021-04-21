SlateStone Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $194,238,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,709,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $126.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.31. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

