SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 750 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $897,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $100.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.47. The stock has a market cap of $194.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.