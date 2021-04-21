SlateStone Wealth LLC Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 242.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

