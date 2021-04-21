SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 45.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Danaher by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

NYSE:DHR opened at $241.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $172.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $151.37 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.