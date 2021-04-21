SlateStone Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,461 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.4% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after acquiring an additional 682,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

NYSE:V opened at $222.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $434.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.15 and a twelve month high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

