SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,035,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $151.58 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $119.65 and a 12-month high of $174.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.83 and its 200-day moving average is $153.50.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

