SlateStone Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 50.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK opened at $804.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $751.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $705.07. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $827.84. The firm has a market cap of $122.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

