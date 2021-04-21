SlateStone Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,953 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock opened at $233.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.15 and a 200-day moving average of $216.89. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

