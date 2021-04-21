Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.11.

Shares of WORK opened at $42.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.59 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $171,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,808,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $227,890,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $178,413,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,057,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,203,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

