Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 67.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,227,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $287,863,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Citigroup boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $182.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

