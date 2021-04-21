Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Gap Up to $12.55

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.55, but opened at $12.83. Skillz shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 59,594 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKLZ. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $6,414,415.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 634,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,813,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

