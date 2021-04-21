Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of SKX opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $3,795,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 348,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

