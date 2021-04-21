SITE Centers (SITC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. SITE Centers has set its FY 2021

Individual interested in listening to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. On average, analysts expect SITE Centers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

