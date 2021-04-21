Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

SFNC stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.07. 12,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on SFNC. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

