Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

NYSE:SI traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.53. 4,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,585. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $187.86.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $4,041,653.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $7,542,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418 in the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

