Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) PT Lowered to $8.75

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price target decreased by analysts at Roth Capital from $9.00 to $8.75 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.