Sika’s (SXYAY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SXYAY. HSBC upgraded shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SXYAY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,507. Sika has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

