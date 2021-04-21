SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SigmaTron International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.29% of SigmaTron International worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMA opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 million, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.92. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

