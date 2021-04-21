Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

Sientra stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. Sientra has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $381.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

