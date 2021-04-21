Short Interest in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Decreases By 19.2%

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,310,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 23,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $429,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 165.66%.
WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
The Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
