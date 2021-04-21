Short Interest in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Declines By 18.4%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,520,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 12,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $9,424,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 50,751 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PBF Energy by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 275,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

PBF stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.