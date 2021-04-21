Short Interest in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Expands By 30.5%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBIO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 165,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $516,553.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 200.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 1,895.5% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 305,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 290,012 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 187,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 154,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

