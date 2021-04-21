Short Interest in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Drops By 20.0%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KUKAY opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $71.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 1.50.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company offers solutions for automating manufacturing processes, including body production, and engines and transmissions assembling; and systems, such as individual system components, tools and fixtures, automated production cells, and turnkey systems for the automotive industry.

