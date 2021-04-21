Short Interest in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Rises By 27.8%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 4th quarter worth $5,927,000.
About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.
