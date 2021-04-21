Short Interest in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Rises By 27.8%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 4th quarter worth $5,927,000.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

