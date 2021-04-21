Short Interest in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Increases By 26.7%

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of HQI stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. HireQuest has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.53 million, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.84.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. HireQuest had a net margin of 45.87% and a return on equity of 23.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

In related news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $77,490.00. Company insiders own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HireQuest stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of HireQuest at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

