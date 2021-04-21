Short Interest in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Drops By 20.1%

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 321,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETH. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

NYSE:ETH opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.89 million, a P/E ratio of 188.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

