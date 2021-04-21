Short Interest in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Rises By 26.4%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,420,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.47. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $7,559,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,619,197.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 633,754 shares of company stock valued at $52,887,145 over the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.53.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

