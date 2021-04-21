Short Interest in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Rises By 26.4%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,420,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.47. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.
DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.53.
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
