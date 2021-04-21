Short Interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Expands By 27.5%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,836.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRRF opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

