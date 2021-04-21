Short Interest in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Rises By 32.4%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 19.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,855 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

CPE stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $42.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The company had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Truist boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.