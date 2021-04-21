Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,475.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,325.36.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $19.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1,142.06. The stock had a trading volume of 622,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,461. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,153.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify has a 1 year low of $595.03 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.43, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $33,959,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

