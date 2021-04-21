SHIELD (XSH) Market Cap Tops $313,986.21

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $313,986.21 and approximately $601.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,304.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,344.01 or 0.04238347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $935.55 or 0.01691626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.69 or 0.00473186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.19 or 0.00738070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.82 or 0.00538508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00059406 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.52 or 0.00431282 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.99 or 0.00249508 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.