SFL (NYSE:SFL) Trading Up 3.6%

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 26,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,251,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. SFL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $969.91 million, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $114.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.52 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at $7,609,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SFL by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 984,979 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at $4,134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after acquiring an additional 229,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter valued at $1,066,000. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

