SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SFL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $969.91 million, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $114.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.52 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that SFL will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SFL by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in SFL by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 304,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

