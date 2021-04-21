SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Invests $222,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,435 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,111,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.63. 370,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,983,254. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

