SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.4% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.13. 279,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,738,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $200.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

