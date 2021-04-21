SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,826,000 after buying an additional 83,383 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.16. 61,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,112. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.69. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $114.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.23.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

