ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 12,945 Shares of Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 12,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $17,864.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,092 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,686.96.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 27,226 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $37,844.14.

On Monday, April 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 59,982 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $82,775.16.

On Monday, March 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 243,310 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $396,595.30.

On Thursday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 78,880 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $118,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SREV. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ServiceSource International by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceSource International by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in ServiceSource International by 315.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

