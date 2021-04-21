ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW stock opened at $540.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $505.48 and a 200 day moving average of $525.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 153.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.57 and a 52 week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.67.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

