Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Position Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,811 shares during the period. Service Co. International comprises 0.9% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Service Co. International worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $82,505,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,337,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,366,000 after purchasing an additional 789,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 316,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 846,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,582,000 after purchasing an additional 303,055 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,302. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. Analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

