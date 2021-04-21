Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Up 9.6%

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shot up 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.94. 286,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 49,193,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SENS. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink cut Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.45.

The company has a market cap of $890.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.52.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,502,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Senseonics during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Senseonics by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,585,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Senseonics by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

