Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ST. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $56.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

