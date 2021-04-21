Senior (LON:SNR) Hits New 52-Week High at $125.00

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 120.10 ($1.57), with a volume of 160009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.40 ($1.56).

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 95.67 ($1.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of £494.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.12.

In other Senior news, insider Andrew Bodenham purchased 42,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

