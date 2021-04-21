SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SEMrush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SEMrush’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of SEMrush stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. SEMrush has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $18.12.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

